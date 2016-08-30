Venezuelas Amazing Grace Stages Spectacular Come From Behind Victory At The Casa De Campo Blue Marlin Classic 2017

By Rick Alvarez

Day one started out hot and heavy with a total of 29 blue marlin releases by the tournament fleet. At the end of the day it was Florida’s Fa La Me that took the daily with four blue marlin releases but was closely followed only one release behind by Emily, Team Supreme, Blue Bird and Mama Who each with three blues released.

That night participants were treated to fun filled St. Patrick’s Day Celebration hosted by Presidente Beer (their logo color happens to be Irish green) complete with Irish Jigs performed by green clad dancers, lots of beer and great music in traditional Irish style.

Day two dawned very breezy and cool with the wind out of the Northeast and boats encountered rough seas with a current change that had taken place overnight. Only 14 blues were released that day, considered very slow by Casa de Campo customary standards. Fa La Me continued to hold on to the lead adding two more blues to their total with Mama Who adding 3 blues to their total and only a few points behind the leader. Top boat for the day and winning the Daily however was Auspicious, having had no releases on day one due to mechanical problems their four releases on day 2 put them in contention.

The much needed Lay Day came the next day to recover from the rough second day. The traditional Sporting Clays competition was held that morning and in the afternoon the now infamous Donkey Polo match took place at the Equestrian Center with participants enjoying Emilio’s world class hot dogs along with adult beverages and soft drinks while they cheered on their favorite riders.

On the third and final day the stage was set for an exciting finish between the two leaders with an additional three boats within striking distance. However, what ensued that day nobody expected.

Amazing Grace released the fleet’s first blue of the day bringing their total for the tournament to 3 and Chaser released the fleet’s second a few minutes later brining the latter’s tournament total to 4, but those releases had no effect on the standings. The third blue of the day belonged to Fa La Me thus solidifying their place atop the leader board. And then at five minutes to 11:00AM Amazing Grace released another blue and proceeded to release four more in the span of two and a half hours bringing their total to six for the day. Chaser gave chase (pardon the pun) by releasing 3 more and when the dust settled at lines out Amazing Grace had lived up to their name having amazingly moved from ninth place to win the tournament one blue ahead of Fa La Me while Chaser had gone from seventh to finish in third.

At the Awards Banquet that evening held in the Flamboyan Room of the elegant Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, Amazing Grace took the day 3 Daily, the Last Day Shootout, and first place in both Overall pools. Additionally they took home a fortune in luxury sponsor prizes and bragging rights for a whole year. Fa La Me finished Second and Chaser Third with their angler Garrett Penley as Top Individual Angler. Our thanks to the staff and management of Marina Casa de Campo and Casa de Campo Resort & Villas for their outstanding support and cooperation.

Save the dates for 2018 when the ‘Reel March Madness’ Casa de Campo Blue Marlin Classic will be held from March 7th thru the 11th. Don’t Miss it!

Amazing Grace De Venezuela Logra Victoria Con Un Espectacular Salto Adelante En El Casa De Campo Blue Marlin Classic

Por Rick Alvarez

En el primer día de pesca la acción comenzó caliente con un total de 29 azules liberadas por la flota que participaba en el evento. Al final del día fue la embarcación Fa La Me de la Florida quien se ganó el pote del día liberando 4 marlin azules aunque le pisaban los talones Emily, Team Supreme, Blue Bird y Mama Who con tres cada una.

Esa noche los participantes disfrutaron de una divertida celebración del día de San Patricio auspiciada por Cerveza Presidente (el color de su logotipo es verde irlandés). Todos se divirtieron viendo las danzas típicas presentadas por bailarinas vestidas de verde, mucha cerveza y excelente música tradicional.

El segundo día de pesca amaneció con una fuerte y fresca brisa del Noreste y las embarcaciones se encontraron con el mar bastante revuelto con un cambio de corriente que había ocurrido durante la noche. Solamente 14 azules fueron liberadas ese día lo cual resultó muy por debajo del acostumbrado estándar en Casa de Campo. Fa La Me continuó en primer lugar añadiendo dos azules a su total con Mama Who logrando tres liberaciones colocándolos a pocos puntos del primer lugar. La embarcación ganadora del pote del día colocándose al alcance de los primeros con 4 azules fue Auspicious quienes no habían podido pescar el día anterior por problemas mecánicos.

El siguiente día fue el muy necesitado Día de Descanso (Lay Day) para los participantes poder recuperarse del fuerte mar del día anterior. La tradicional competencia de Tiro de Platos tomo lugar en la mañana y en la tarde el famoso partido de Polo en Burro se celebró en el Centro de Equitación donde la diversión incluyó perros caliente de Emilio’s, bebidas para adultos y refrescos, mientras los participantes animaban a sus jinetes favoritos.

En el tercer y último día el escenario prometía una emocionante conclusión entre los dos equipos delanteros y otros tres que se encontraban al alcance. Sin embargo, resultó algo que nadie esperaba.

Amazing Grace liberó el primer marlin azul del día dándoles un total de 3 en el certamen y minutos después Chaser liberó un azul para darles un total de 4 pero estos no tuvieron efecto en el marcador. El tercer marlin azul del dia fue de Fa La Me solidificando su primer lugar. Y en eso, faltando 5 minutos para las 11:00AM Amazing Grace registró otro azul y liberaron 4 más durante las próximas dos horas y media para un total de seis en el día. Chaser por su parte liberó tres más y al concluir la jornada con la señal de retirar carnadas del agua Amazing Grace sorprendentemente había saltado de noveno lugar al primero con un marlin azul más que Fa La Me mientras que Chaser había saltado a tercer lugar desde el séptimo.

En el banquete de premiación esa noche celebrado en el Salón Flamboyán del elegante Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, el Amazing Grace recibió el pote del tercer dia, el otro pote del Shootout del ultimo día, y el primer lugar en ambos potes generales del evento. Además recibieron una fortuna en lujosos regalos de los patrocinadores del evento y el derecho de alardear durante todo un año. Fa La Me terminó en segundo lugar y Chaser en tercero con su pescador Garrett Penley ganándose la corona del pescador de mayor puntuación. Agradecemos a los empleados y ejecutivos de Marina Casa de Campo y de Casa de Campo Resort & Villas por su valioso apoyo y cooperación.

Anoten las fechas para el 2018 cuando el Casa de Campo International Blue Marlin Classic tomará lugar del 7 al 11 de Marzo. ¡No se lo pierdan!