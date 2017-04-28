Watermaker Offers Installation Flexibility

Even on large vessels, machinery spaces tend to be cramped and have reduced accessibility. Knowing this, FCI Watermakers offers its renowned high-efficiency Neptune+ Series in a convenient, modular configuration for a wide variety of flexible installations. It delivers 1,275–9,500 gallons of pure, fresh water every day.

Refitting large framed or skid-mounted watermakers commonly requires cutting the deck—an enormous added expense. With FCI’s Neptune+ Modular, individual components are easily brought into the engine room through a door or hatch. Once inside, they can be installed wherever access needs and the space dictate. www.fciwatermakers.com