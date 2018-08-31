When the Fishing’s slow…there’s football

By Pat Ford

In the Fall there’s a period when the calm days of summer fade into the winds of October. The summer fish patterns have gone and the baitfish are moving south, but the winter fish haven’t caught up with them yet. The winds are just enough to make the seas unpleasant but the cold fronts that are needed to push the fish south haven’t materialized. This is the time when Saturdays have anglers looking towards football…especially the University of Miami’s Hurricanes.

This year the ‘Canes are ranked nationally and Coach Mark Richt has them improving every week. When in-state rival Florida State came to town, the Canes were faced with the fact that it had been 14 years since they defeated FSU at home….actually it was Sept 10, 2004. Their 2018 match-up was set to be a classic even before kick-off and it exceeded all expectations. It was going to be the first real test for quarterback N’Kosi Perry (#5) and he (along with some help from the defense) put together a second half that brought the Canes roaring back from a 20-7 deficit at halftime to a spectacular 28-27 victory.

If you can’t go fishing, you need to be at Hard Rock Stadium watching some first class Miami football.