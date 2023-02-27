By Dr. Martin Aróstegui – Photos: Martin Aróstegui, Martin C. Aróstegui, Charles Foschini

The Uruguay River separates the countries of Argentina and Uruguay. Many years ago, the two South American countries developed a large hydroelectric dam in order to share this bountiful source of energy and improve economic conditions for both countries.

The Salto Grande Dam has 14 turbines that move very large amounts of water daily and in doing so many small fishes that live upstream from the dam are pushed through, creating a great source of food for the large dorados and other species of fish just below the turbines.

Over the years, this area has become a famous fishing destination for anglers seeking to catch large golden dorados.

My wife Roberta and I first fished this area about ten years ago and had a great fishing adventure, catching many dorados while using different types of fishing tackle. Very recently we returned with our son Martini, our friend Charles Foschini and Captain Alan Zaremba, having a similar wonderful experience. On our recent trip, the water was lower because of drought conditions and this forced us to mainly fish with large fast sinking jigs that were cast at the source of the water coming out of the turbines. We were rewarded by encountering very large and hard fighting golden dorados that averaged twenty pounds or more. We all caught fish in the 30- pound range, with the largest one being 37 pounds caught by Charles.

The trip was organized by our friend and great fishing guide Captain Alan Zaremba. If you are interested in fishing for large golden dorados please call Alan at 954-609-3671 or visit www.worldwidesportsfishing.com.

Una Gran Aventura de Pesca en el Río Uruguay

El río Uruguay separa los países de Argentina y Uruguay. Hace muchos años, los dos países sudamericanos desarrollaron una gran represa hidroeléctrica para compartir esta abundante fuente de energía y mejorar las condiciones económicas de ambos países.

La represa de Salto Grande tiene 14 turbinas que mueven grandes cantidades de agua diariamente y al hacerlo, muchos peces pequeños que viven río arriba de la represa son empujados, creando una gran fuente de alimento para los grandes dorados y otras especies de peces justo debajo de las turbinas de la represa.

A lo largo de los años, esta zona se ha convertido en un famoso destino de pesca para los pescadores que buscan capturar grandes dorados.

Mi esposa Roberta y yo pescamos por primera vez en esta área hace unos diez años y tuvimos una gran aventura de pesca, atrapando muchos dorados, mientras usamos diferentes tipos de aparejos de pesca. Hace muy poco volvimos con nuestro hijo Martini, nuestro amigo Charles Foschini y el Capitán Alan Zaremba, teniendo una experiencia maravillosa similar. En nuestro viaje reciente, el agua estaba más baja debido a las condiciones de sequía y esto nos obligó a pescar principalmente con anzuelos con falda que se hunden rápido y se lanzaban en la fuente del agua que salía de las turbinas. Fuimos recompensados al encontrar dorados muy grandes y peleadores que pesaban veinte libras como promedio o más. Todos capturamos peces en el rango de 30 libras, con el más grande de 37 libras capturado por Charles.

El viaje fue organizado por nuestro amigo y gran guía de pesca Capitán Alan Zaremba. Si está interesado en pescar dorados grandes, llame a Alan al 954-609-3671 o visite www.worldwidesportsfishing.com.