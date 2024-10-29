By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

A few weeks ago, I had the opportunity to fish with Captain Abie Raymond in North Miami Beach. I was very lucky that we had a very nice day for fishing, with light winds and calm seas between hurricane Helene and hurricane Milton. We started early in the morning looking for bait. It took only one throw of the cast net and Abie was able to fill the live well with pilchards for us to use as live bait and live chum.

We started fishing on the reef line and soon I had caught Mutton Snappers, Kingfish and Mackerels. Later on, we tried for deeper water, but the sharks ate my Almaco Jack, so we went on to the blue water looking for Dolphin fish that could be found near floating objects coming out of the Gulf of Mexico as a result of hurricane Helene. Initially we did not find any fish, but as we were ready to move on, Abie spotted a school of Dolphin fish and I was able to get a few on fly, which was a real blast!

On the way into Haulover Inlet, I made a few casts and caught some very nice Jacks.

This was a very lucky day of fishing. The weather was perfect and Captain Abie did a great job of finding fish for me to catch.

If you want to have a great day of fishing, call Captain Abie Raymond at 305-775-5197. Abie has his boat at Bill Bird Marina in North Miami Beach.

Una oportunidad de pesca entre dos huracanes

Por el Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Hace unas semanas, tuve la oportunidad de pescar con el capitán Abie Raymond en North Miami Beach. Tuve mucha suerte de que tuvimos un día muy agradable para pescar, con vientos suaves y mares tranquilos entre el huracán Helene y el huracán Milton. Empezamos temprano en la mañana a buscar carnada. Con solo un lanzamiento de la red de pesca, Abie pudo llenar el vivero con sardinas para que las usáramos como carnada viva y chum vivo.

Empezamos a pescar en la línea de arrecife y pronto había capturado pargos, serruchos y makarelas. Más tarde, intentamos ir a aguas más profundas, pero los tiburones se comieron mi jurel, así que nos dirigimos a aguas azules en busca de dorados que se podían encontrar cerca de objetos flotantes que salían del Golfo de México como resultado del huracán Helene. Al principio no encontramos ningún pez, pero cuando estábamos listos para seguir adelante, Abie vio una mancha de dorados y pude capturar algunos con mosca, ¡lo cual fue realmente genial!

En el camino hacia Haulover Inlet, hice algunos lances y atrapé algunos jureles muy hermosos.

Este fue un día de pesca con mucha suerte. El clima fue perfecto y el capitán Abie hizo un gran trabajo al encontrarme peces para pescar.

Si desea tener un gran día de pesca, llame al capitán Abie Raymond al 305-775-5197. Abie tiene su bote en Bill Bird Marina en North Miami Beach.