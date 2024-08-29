By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

With the assistance of ChatGPT

Our recent trip to Cape Cod turned into one of those unforgettable family experiences that we’ll cherish for years to come. My wife, Roberta, our son, Martini, and I set out early one morning with an old friend, Captain Billy Major, who knows these waters like the back of his hand. The day promised good weather, and we were eager to see what the ocean had in store for us.

As we left the dock, the sun was just beginning to rise, casting a warm glow over the calm waters. Captain Billy, with his easygoing demeanor and decades of experience, navigated the boat toward one of his favorite spots. The anticipation was palpable. We had all the right gear, and Roberta had even packed a hearty lunch, but none of us could have predicted how many fish we would catch that day.

We started off targeting Black Sea Bass, a fish known for its feisty fight and delicious taste. It didn’t take long before the first bite came, and then another, and another. It felt as though the sea was teeming with life just waiting for us. Martini caught the first Sea Bass and followed up with many more, as a scientist from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, he is very familiar with these waters. Roberta, as an International Fishing Hall of Fame member, was in her element, casting and reeling with a quiet determination that paid off time and time again.

After a couple of hours, Captain Billy suggested we move to another spot where he’d had luck with Bass in the past. He guided us to a rip where the tide was just right, and sure enough, the schools of Bass were there, practically waiting for us. These were the «stupid Bass,» as Captain Billy fondly called them—so abundant and aggressive that it seemed they were practically jumping onto our lines.

The rest of the day was a blur of laughter, the thrill of the catch, and the beauty of the Cape Cod coastline. The boat rocked gently in the water as we pulled in fish after fish, each one adding to our growing collection. We released most of the fish, keeping just a few for the evening’s dinner. By the time the sun began to set, we were exhausted but exhilarated. We had released many fish and had enough memories to fill our hearts.

Cape Cod had once again proven why it’s such a special place, not just for the fishing, but for the moments it allows families like ours to share. As we headed back to shore, the sky painted in shades of orange and pink, I couldn’t help but feel grateful for a perfect day spent with my loved ones, doing something we all enjoy.

Un día perfecto de pesca en Cape Cod

Por el Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Con la asistencia de ChatGPT

Nuestro reciente viaje a Cape Cod se convirtió en una de esas experiencias familiares inolvidables que recordaremos durante años. Mi esposa Roberta, nuestro hijo Martini y yo partimos temprano una mañana con un viejo amigo, el capitán Billy Major, que conoce estas aguas como la palma de su mano. El día prometía buen tiempo y estábamos ansiosos por ver lo que el océano nos tenía reservado.

Cuando salimos del muelle, el sol estaba empezando a salir, arrojando un cálido resplandor sobre las tranquilas aguas. El capitán Billy, con su actitud relajada y décadas de experiencia, navegó el barco hacia uno de sus lugares favoritos. La anticipación era palpable. Teníamos todo el equipo adecuado y Roberta incluso nos había preparado un abundante almuerzo, pero ninguno de nosotros podría predecir cuántos peces atraparíamos ese día.

Comenzamos apuntando a la lubina negra, un pez conocido por su lucha enérgica y su delicioso sabor. No pasó mucho tiempo antes de que llegara la primera picada, y luego otra, y otra. Parecía que el mar estaba repleto de vida esperando por nosotros. Martini pescó la primera lubina y siguió con muchas más; como científico de la Institución Oceanográfica Woods Hole, está muy familiarizado con estas aguas. Roberta, como miembro del Salón de la Fama de la Pesca Internacional, estaba en su elemento, lanzando y recogiendo con una determinación tranquila que dio sus frutos una y otra vez.

Después de un par de horas, el capitán Billy sugirió que nos moviéramos a otro lugar donde había tenido suerte con la lubina en el pasado. Nos guió hacia una corriente donde la marea estaba en su punto justo y, efectivamente, los bancos de lubinas estaban allí, prácticamente esperándonos. Estas eran las «lubinas estúpidas», como las llamaba cariñosamente el capitán Billy, tan abundantes y agresivas que parecía que prácticamente estaban saltando sobre nuestras líneas.

El resto del día fue una confusión de risas, la emoción de la captura y la belleza de la costa de Cape Cod. El barco se balanceaba suavemente en el agua mientras sacábamos un pez tras otro, cada uno de ellos sumándose a nuestra creciente colección. Liberamos la mayoría de los peces, y nos quedamos solo unos pocos para la cena de la noche. Cuando el sol comenzó a ponerse, estábamos exhaustos, pero entusiasmados. Habíamos liberado muchos peces y teníamos suficientes recuerdos para llenar nuestros corazones.

Cape Cod había demostrado una vez más por qué es un lugar tan especial, no solo por la pesca, sino por los momentos que permite que familias como la nuestra compartan. Mientras regresábamos a la orilla, el cielo pintado en tonos naranja y rosa, no pude evitar sentirme agradecido por un día perfecto pasado con mis seres queridos, haciendo algo que todos disfrutamos.