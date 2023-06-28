By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

The cemetery La Recoleta is a famous cemetery and tourist attraction in Buenos Aires Argentina. On a recent visit to Buenos Aires, I had the opportunity to visit this magnificent monument to the diseased. The cemetery contains the graves of many notable citizens, including past presidents, Nobel Price winners and Eva Peron.

In 2013 CNN listed it as one of the most beautiful cemeteries in the world.

Over the years, many rich families built elaborate marble mausoleums to pay tribute to their diseased family members. I could not help but to notice that some of these structures are kept in magnificent splendor while others have fallen into disrepair. Over the years some families that were well to do have fallen on hard times while other families have risen in economic might and are strong today. In this sense, this beautiful cemetery reflects what happens in real life to the fortunes of many families through the generations.

I strongly recommend that you visit this beautiful place if you visit Buenos Aires.

Visita al Cementerio La Recoleta, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Por Dr. Martín Aróstegui

La Recoleta es un famoso cementerio y atracción turística en Buenos Aires Argentina. En una reciente visita a Buenos Aires, tuve la oportunidad de visitar este magnífico monumento a los fallecidos. El cementerio contiene las tumbas de muchos ciudadanos notables, incluidos los ex presidentes, los ganadores del Premio Nobel y Eva Perón.

En 2013, CNN lo catalogó como uno de los cementerios más bellos del mundo.

A lo largo de los años, muchas familias ricas construyeron elaborados mausoleos de mármol para rendir homenaje a sus familiares fallecidos. No pude evitar notar que algunas de estas estructuras se mantienen en un esplendor magnífico, mientras que otras se han deteriorado. A lo largo de los años, algunas familias que tenían buena posición social y económica, ahora están atravesado tiempos difíciles, mientras que otras familias hoy día han aumentado en poder económico y son fuertes en la actualidad. En este sentido, este hermoso cementerio refleja lo que sucede en la vida real con la fortuna de muchas familias a través de las generaciones.

Recomiendo enfáticamente que visites este hermoso lugar si visitas Buenos Aires.