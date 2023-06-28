By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Every spring millions of wading birds come to the Everglades in South Florida to nest and raise their young.

During the dry season, fish are a lot more accessible to the birds that need to feed their new hatchlings. This is also the time of year I love to go fishing in the Everglades.

I always carry my camera and try to take as many photos of the beautiful birds as I possibly can.

The following photo essay is a tribute to all the birds I have encountered while fishing in the Everglades.

Aves de los Everglades

Por Dr. Martín Aróstegui

Cada primavera, millones de aves zancudas vienen a los Everglades en el sur de Florida para anidar y criar a sus crías.

Durante la estación seca, los peces son mucho más accesibles para las aves que necesitan alimentar a sus crías. Esta es también la época del año en la que me encanta ir a pescar a los Everglades.

Siempre llevo mi cámara y trato de tomar tantas fotos de las hermosas aves como me sea posible.

El siguiente ensayo fotográfico es un tributo a todas las aves que he encontrado, mientras pescaba en los Everglades.