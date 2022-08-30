By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Every year in late spring and early summer fishing in Cape Cod Massachusetts gets very good with the arrival of large schools of striped bass and bluefish. As the waters warm a bit, we also see the arrival of black sea bass and tautog. The striped bass and bluefish respond to baits and artificial lures on the surface. The black sea bass respond to artificial lures fished close to the bottom and the tautog can be caught using small live crabs in the bottom.

This summer I had the opportunity to visit my son Martini in Woods Hole and went fishing with him.

We caught many fish and had a great time.

If you plan to visit cape Cod, I highly recommend that you take the time to go fishing.

La Pesca en Cape Cod

Por Dr. Martín Aróstegui

Todos los años, a fines de la primavera y principios del verano, la pesca en Cape Cod, Massachusetts, se vuelve muy buena con la llegada de grandes cardúmenes de lubina estriada y anchoa de banco. A medida que las aguas se calientan un poco, también vemos la llegada del mero negro y el tautog. La lubina estriada y la anchoa de banco responden a las carnadas y señuelos artificiales en la superficie. El mero negro responde a los señuelos artificiales que se pescan cerca del fondo y el tautog se puede capturar utilizando pequeños cangrejos vivos en los fondos.

Este verano tuve la oportunidad de visitar a mi hijo Martini en Woods Hole y fui a pescar con él.

Cogimos muchos peces y lo pasamos muy bien.

Si planea visitar Cape Cod, le recomiendo que se tome el tiempo para ir a pescar.