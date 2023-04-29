By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Photos Pat Ford

A few weeks ago, I went fishing with my good friend and fellow Sol&Mar magazine contributor Pat Ford. For this Everglades adventure we hired Alan Zaremba who is also a good friend and well-known fishing guide. Alan selected a canal system adjacent to the Everglades that had a lot of fish and also many large alligators. As a matter of fact, we saw more alligators than I had ever seen before.

The fishing was excellent, Pat and I caught numerous fish on fly, including peacock bass, largemouth bass and many exotics such as Oscars and Mayan cichlids.

As the day went on, we had increasing problems keeping the alligators from eating the fish we were fighting. As soon as the fish started flopping in the surface the alligators were right next to the boat trying to eat our fish. In some cases, they succeeded in devouring our fish.

Pat saw a photo opportunity and traded his fly rod for his camera and started taking photos of the alligators chasing my fish. Pat took a lot of great photos that now we wish to share with our readers. I highly recommend that you do not get so close to big alligators.

Pesca con mosca entre los caimanes

Por Dr. Martín Aróstegui

Fotos Pat Ford

Hace unas semanas, fui a pescar con mi buen amigo y colaborador de Sol y Mar Magazine, Pat Ford. Para esta aventura en los Everglades contratamos a Alan Zaremba, quien también es un buen amigo y conocido guía de pesca. Alan seleccionó un sistema de canales adyacente a los Everglades que tiene muchos peces y también muchos caimanes grandes. De hecho, vimos más caimanes de los que había visto antes.

La pesca fue excelente, Pat y yo capturamos numerosos peces con mosca, incluidos pavón, lobina negra y muchos peces exóticos como los Oscar y los cíclidos mayas.

A medida que avanzaba el día, teníamos cada vez más problemas para evitar que los caimanes se comieran los peces con los que estábamos peleando. Tan pronto como el pez comenzó a flotar en la superficie, los caimanes estaban justo al lado del bote tratando de comerse nuestro pescado. En algunos casos, lograron devorar nuestro pez.

Pat vio una oportunidad para tomar una foto y cambió su caña de mosca por su cámara y comenzó a tomar fotos de los caimanes persiguiendo a mi pez. Pat tomó muchas fotos geniales que ahora deseamos compartir con nuestros lectores. Recomiendo encarecidamente que no se acerque tanto a los grandes caimanes.