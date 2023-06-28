Capt. Nestor Alvisa

Hooked on Flamingo Charter

HookedonFlamingo.com 786-387-2443

As we get into the summer months, my time splits between fishing in Flamingo and fishing offshore and reef out of Miami. During our summer months out of Flamingo I spend my time targeting snook and redfish along Cape Sable and up the Coast . One my my favorite things to do during this these months is pull the boat up close to shore along cape sable and use my trolling motor to slowly work the shoreline looking for snook cruising the surf while we blind cast for anything siting inside the shoreline and the boat that we can’t see. My baits of choice for this are swim baits and jerkbaits. During the this time of the year we also find huge schools of permit still out in the Gulf while fishing on top of wrecks and rock piles. Amy bait of choice for these fish is a live blue crab on a small jighead or shrimp pattern artificial will great on these fish.

On the Atlantic side out of Miami, in the summer time we spend our time on the reef mostly chumming up the yellowtail. After catching or limit or enough for dinner we then head offshore in search of mahi mahi.