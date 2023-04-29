By Nestor Alvisa

During May and June, my time in Flamingo with my clients is spent fishing the Gulf wrecks and rock piles. As well as, Cape Sable beach and up the coast for snook during this time.

Fishing out in the Gulf during these months can be a lot of fun as they produce a lot of permit and cobia. When targeting the permit we try to slowly drift to them or work our way very quietly with our trolling motor towards them. Once in casting distance a free-lined crab or a crab on a weighted hook depending on depth and current will do the job. If we spot cobias we’ll have a bucktail jig or live pinfish ready to toss to it once spotted.

Another great thing to do during this time is targeting snook on the beaches along beaches of Cape Sable and fishing points up the coast. One of my favorite things to do when fishing around Cape Sabe is using my MinnKota trolling motor and slowly working the shorelines looking for the snook crusing along the shorelines. Its definitely a lot of fun seeing a snook or several, either laid up or slowly crusing along the shoreline and then watching it/them chase down and hit whatever lure you tossed at it. I like to use lures like white jerkbaits, top water plugs like skitterwalks or swimbaits when doing this. When fishing up the coast I’ll look for points with moving water and ill either toss jerk baits, swim baits, a live pinfish under a bobber or ill put the pinfish on the bottom using a knocker rig.