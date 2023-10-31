By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Over the years, I pursued the fish most popular with anglers. This pursuit included bonefish, permit, snook, tarpon, all of the billfish, bass, salmon and trout. I must admit that my first love was always the pursuit of the ugly fish. By this I mean those fish that most anglers would not go after and in many cases were truly ugly. I actually travelled to other countries in order to catch some these mostly shunned fish.

Many years ago, I found out that an exotic fish from Asia had been inadvertently introduced in South Florida and soon began my quest to capture the three largest species of the family of snakeheads.

To most people these fish are truly ugly. The snakeheads are long, dark in color and their head does look very similar to a snake. I found them to be a special challenge. I had to learn first hand about their habits in order to catch them since most anglers had no idea as to how to do this. To me, it was an exiting challenge. My friend Captain Alan Zaremba knew some places where we could find them and soon my quest began.

The snakehead that was introduced in South Florida is called the Bullseye Snakehead because it has a bright red spot close to the tail. We found them in fresh water canals in Broward County, Florida. These fish are very aggressive and like to strike top water lures and plastic frogs. I also learned how to catch them on fly fishing equipment and tied many flies that worked well. At that time, I was also pursuing fishing world records and soon I had achieved world records for snakeheads on light line and fly rod. I introduced my son Martini to the snakeheads and soon we both were fishing for them in the canals of South Florida.

When Martini graduated from 8th grade, I offered him a trip to any destination of his choice as a reward for his very good grades. He chose to go to Thailand and Malaysia and as part of this trip we fished for the Giant Snakeheads in Temenggor Lake, Malaysia. This lake is home to the Giant Snakehead which is the largest one of the snakehead family. These fish are large and very powerful, growing to over 20 pounds and fighting hard when hooked with rod and reel. We were able to capture a good number of them and were awarded world records by the International Game Fish Association for the largest ones. Martini also caught a rare Great Snakehead on this trip.

Many years passed before I had the opportunity to fish for the last of the big snakehead family members, the Northern Snakehead. This fish was also inadvertently introduced in the tributaries of the Potomac River in the state of Virginia many years ago and now this exotic fish is well established in this river and its tributaries. On a recent trip to visit our son Martini, who now is an accomplished fisheries biologist, we organized a trip to fish for the Northern Snakehead. We started our adventure early in the morning because this member of the snakehead family likes to bite just before sunrise, unlike the other members which bite usually later in the day. Early in the morning, I cast my frog lure and suddenly this large snakehead leaped out of the water and crashed my frog lure. A fight ensued that lasted a few minutes and soon our guide Mike netted my beautiful ugly fish! Now my quest for this family of ugly fishes was complete. We all continued to fish for a few hours and had some more bites but no hook-ups. Next summer we will return to visit our son and will schedule another fishing adventure in the Potomac.

We usually release most of our fish but we kept this one and Martini prepared a wonderful Asian style soup with it. Snakeheads are an exotic fish in the United States and for that reason, the state authorities recommend that you keep them rather than releasing them. Snakeheads are delicious to eat.

Mi búsqueda para capturar un pez muy feo: La cabeza de serpiente

A lo largo de los años, perseguí el pez más popular entre los pescadores. Esta búsqueda incluía macabí, permit, róbalo, sábalo, todos los peces de pico, lubina, salmón y trucha. Debo admitir que mi predilección siempre fue la persecución del pez feo. Con esto me refiero a aquellos peces que la mayoría de los pescadores no pescarían y que en muchos casos eran realmente feos. De hecho, viajé a otros países para pescar algunos de estos peces, en su mayoría rechazados.

Hace muchos años, descubrí que un pez exótico de Asia había sido introducido inadvertidamente en el sur de Florida y pronto comencé mi búsqueda para capturar las tres especies más grandes de la familia de las cabezas de serpiente.

Para la mayoría de la gente, estos peces son verdaderamente feos. Las cabezas de serpiente son largas, de color oscuro y su cabeza se parece mucho a la de una serpiente. Los encontré como un desafío especial. Tuve que aprender de primera mano sobre sus hábitos para poder capturarlos, ya que la mayoría de los pescadores no tenían idea de cómo hacerlo. Para mí, fue un desafío apasionante. Mi amigo el Capitán Alan Zaremba conocía algunos lugares donde podíamos encontrarlos y pronto comencé mi búsqueda.

La cabeza de serpiente que se introdujo en el sur de Florida se llama Bullseye Snakehead, porque tiene una mancha roja brillante cerca de la cola. Los encontramos en canales de agua dulce en el condado de Broward, Florida. Estos peces son muy agresivos y les gusta atacar señuelos de superficie y ranas de plástico. También aprendí a pescarlas con equipos de pesca con mosca y até muchas moscas que funcionaron bien. En ese momento, también estaba persiguiendo récords mundiales de pesca y pronto logré récords mundiales de cabezas de serpiente en línea ligera y caña de mosca. Le presenté a mi hijo Martini las cabezas de serpiente y pronto ambos estábamos pescándolas en los canales del sur de Florida.

Cuando Martini se graduó de octavo grado, le ofrecí un viaje a cualquier destino de su elección como recompensa por sus muy buenas notas. Eligió ir a Tailandia y Malasia y, como parte de este viaje, pescamos cabezas de serpiente gigantes en el lago Temenggor, Malasia. Este lago es el hogar de la cabeza de serpiente gigante, que es la más grande de la familia de las cabezas de serpiente. Estos peces son grandes y muy poderosos, crecen hasta pesar más de 20 libras y luchan duro cuando se los engancha con vara y carrete. Pudimos capturar un buen número de ellos y la Asociación Internacional de Pesca Deportiva nos otorgó récords mundiales para los más grandes. Martini también capturó un raro Gran Cabeza de Serpiente en este viaje.

Pasaron muchos años antes de que tuviera la oportunidad de pescar al último de los grandes miembros de la familia de los cabezas de serpiente, los cabezas de serpiente del norte. Este pez también fue introducido inadvertidamente en los afluentes del río Potomac en el estado de Virginia hace muchos años y ahora este pez exótico está bien establecido en este río y sus afluentes. En un viaje reciente para visitar a nuestro hijo Martini, que ahora es un consumado biólogo pesquero, organizamos un viaje para pescar la cabeza de serpiente del norte. Comenzamos nuestra aventura temprano en la mañana porque a este miembro de la familia de los cabezas de serpiente le gusta morder justo antes del amanecer, a diferencia de los otros miembros que suelen morder más tarde en el día. Temprano en la mañana, lancé mi señuelo para ranas y de repente esta gran cabeza de serpiente saltó del agua y haló mi señuelo para ranas. Siguió una pelea que duró unos minutos y pronto nuestro guía Mike atrapó mi hermoso y feo pez. Ahora mi búsqueda de esta familia de peces feos estaba completa. Todos continuamos pescando durante unas horas, pero no enganchamos nada. El próximo verano volveremos a visitar a nuestro hijo y programaremos otra aventura de pesca en el Potomac.

Normalmente soltamos la mayor parte de nuestro pescado, pero conservamos este y Martini preparó una maravillosa sopa al estilo asiático con él. Las cabezas de serpiente son un pez exótico en Estados Unidos y por esa razón las autoridades estatales recomiendan conservarlas en lugar de liberarlas. Las cabezas de serpiente son deliciosas para comer.

Si está interesado en pescar cabezas de serpiente en el sur de Florida, llame a mi buen amigo y guía Capitán Alan Zaremba al 954.609.3671.