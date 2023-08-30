By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

We arrived at our remote bush camp one afternoon ready and eager to go on safari. Looking out of our tent I could see a wide-open area behind the camp and to my surprise, a small group of elephants a few hundred yards from our tent. As the sun was going down my brother-in-law Bob pointed out that one elephant was down. At that time, it was too dangerous to go and check things out. In Africa if you go out in the dark, you could become food for the predators that are always nearby.

The next morning, we went with our guide on a safari vehicle and could see a struggling mother elephant with a severe front leg injury and a stressed calf approximately two years old that appeared to be very stressed and did not want us to get vey close. That afternoon the mother died and later on after dark the rest of the elephant’s family came back and took the calf with them. Elephant families usually adopt a calf whose mother has died. Elephant families are made up of females who stay together under the leadership of a lead female.

The following morning jackals and hyenas were already attacking the carcass. That afternoon we got a call that wild dogs in a pack were also eating on the elephant and this gave us a unique opportunity to take some photos and observe wild dogs in their environment. Even though wild dogs are hunters, most animals in Africa won’t pass up a meal when the opportunity arises. The next morning the carcass was surrounded by hyenas that had been eating all night and many vultures that always show up when an animal dies or is killed in the African wilderness.

Our guide told us that on this day the authorities would be by to remove the tusks and the carcass would be moved at night further away from the camp. That afternoon the tusks were gone and a large number of vultures were present. Vultures are a keystone species in Africa because they clean up sites with dead animals. This is very important in the African environment. I also want to point out that vultures gather in large numbers, flying above a kill or dead animal and this fact is used by predators, scavengers and safari guides to find where a kill has taken place.

The next morning, the carcass had been moved but we had no trouble finding it. Upon arrival at the site, we could see a number of hyenas eating away and mostly chewing on bones.

This was the last time we visited this poor elephant. Our guide told us that in a few days there would be only big bones left. Everything would get eaten by scavengers.

We did feel sorry for this elephant, but we learned a lot about what happens in the African wilderness.

Nuestra aventura africana: Una triste historia de elefantes

Por Dr. Martín Aróstegui

Llegamos a nuestro remoto campamento en la selva una tarde listos y ansiosos por ir de safari. Mirando fuera de nuestra tienda de campaña, pude ver un área abierta detrás del campamento y, para mi sorpresa, un pequeño grupo de elefantes a unos cientos de metros de nuestra tienda. Mientras el sol se ponía, mi cuñado Bob señaló que un elefante había caído. En ese momento, era demasiado peligroso ir y comprobar lo que estaba sucediendo. En África, si sales en la oscuridad, podrías convertirte en alimento para los depredadores que siempre están cerca.

A la mañana siguiente, fuimos con nuestro guía en un vehículo de safari y pudimos ver a una madre elefante que luchaba con una lesión grave en la pata delantera y una cría de aproximadamente dos años que parecía estar muy estresada y no quería que nos acercáramos mucho. Esa tarde, la madre murió y más tarde, después del anochecer, el resto de la familia del elefante regresó y se llevó a la cría con ellos. Las familias de elefantes suelen adoptar una cría cuya madre ha muerto. Las familias de elefantes están formadas por hembras que permanecen juntas bajo el liderazgo de una hembra líder.

A la mañana siguiente, los chacales y las hienas ya estaban devorando el cadáver. Esa tarde recibimos una llamada de que los perros salvajes en manada también se estaban comiendo al elefante y esto nos dio una oportunidad única de tomar algunas fotos y observar a los perros salvajes en su entorno. Aunque los perros salvajes son cazadores, la mayoría de los animales en África no dejarán pasar una comida cuando se presente la oportunidad. A la mañana siguiente, el cadáver estaba rodeado de hienas que habían estado comiendo toda la noche y muchos buitres que siempre aparecen cuando un animal muere o es asesinado en la naturaleza africana.

Nuestro guía nos dijo que ese día las autoridades pasarían a retirar los colmillos y que el cadáver sería trasladado por la noche más lejos del campamento. Esa tarde los colmillos habían desaparecido y había una gran cantidad de buitres presentes. Los buitres son una especie clave en África, porque limpian sitios con animales muertos. Esto es muy importante en el entorno africano. También quiero señalar que los buitres se reúnen en grandes cantidades, volando sobre un animal moribundo o muerto y este hecho es utilizado por depredadores, carroñeros y guías de safari para encontrar dónde se ha producido una muerte.

A la mañana siguiente, habían movido el cadáver, pero no tuvimos problemas para encontrarlo. Al llegar al sitio, pudimos ver varias hienas comiendo y en su mayoría masticando huesos.

Esta fue la última vez que visitamos a este pobre elefante. Nuestro guía nos dijo que en unos días solo quedarían huesos grandes. Todo sería comido por los carroñeros.

Sentimos pena por este elefante, pero aprendimos mucho sobre lo que sucede en la naturaleza africana.