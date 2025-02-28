By Capt. Nestor Alvisa

As we move into March, we’ll start to notice a little more consistency to our typical South Florida weather and see far less cold fronts. During this month my time is still split between fishing Flamingo and fishing for tarpon out of Miami in the evenings. On my Flamingo trips during March I’ll typically start my days fishing inside creeks.

When fishing these creeks ill typically start at the creek mouth and then work my way into these creeks depending on the tide stage we have that day. I’ll work my way to the back of these creeks during the higher stages of the tide and stay closer to the mouth during the lower stage of the tide. Thing’s I look for while fishing in these creeks are points and structure that I can typically see out of the water or that I marked on my Hummingbird on the side imaging sonar. I’ll have my anglers work a 1/4oz jig head rigged with a live shrimp, 3in gulp or a paddle tail close to the bottom around the specific structure or point.

After fishing the creeks I’ll make a run just outside the park boundaries looking for crab pots buoys and then run by them looking for tripletail. These fish love to float on there sides next to these buoys camouflaging themselves as seaweed to fool there prey into thinking they can come hide before turning and eating its prey. A free lined shrimp on a 2 or 3/0 hook will do the trick. If my anglers are struggling to cast because of the wind adding a bobber will give you a little more weight and give you that extra distance to get your bait to the buoy.

For my evening tarpon trips ill be fishing the bridges around Miami mostly during an outgoing tide. Ill position my boat up current of the bridge span we are going to fish using my MinnKota Ulterra trolling motor. Once in position we free line a live shrimp back and hold on!