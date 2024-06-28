By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

This spring my son Martini came to visit and we took the opportunity to schedule a fishing trip with an old friend, Captain Abie Raymond. Martini and I fished many times over the years with Captain Bouncer Smith and then his mate Abie Raymond. Once Bouncer retired, Abie became a fishing captain on his own, specializing in offshore, Biscayne Bay and fresh water fishing as well.

Martini and I met Abie at Bill Bird Marina in North Miami Beach, where Abie keeps his offshore boat. Our plan was to fish for the pelagic fish that travel through South Florida waters at this time of the year. We set our lines in the area that Abie felt would be conducive to finding dolphin fish, blackfin tunas and maybe some sailfish.

Soon we saw frigate birds hunting for small fish which usually is an indicator of larger fish in the area. We deployed two baits on a kite and two flat lines so we could cover both sides of the boat.

The first strike came on the flat line and it was a dolphin, Martini picked up the rod, fed the fish and set the hook. The dolphin leaped out of the water, where its green iridescent colors flashed one hundred feet from the boat. After a good fight, the fish was at boat side and Abie expertly boated the fish. Dolphin is delicious to eat, so we kept the fish to take home.

The next strike came on a kite bait. I picked up the rod and soon the fish was hooked and taking a lot of line. This fish was fighting differently than the one before. After a good fight, a beautiful blackfin tune was captured. Tunas are also very good to eat either cooked or as raw sushi or sashimi.

At the end of the day Martini and I had fought multiple dolphin and tunas as well as a sailfish which was released alive. Our reunion with captain Abie was a great success. It was wonderful to see the young man that had been Bouncer’s mate become a great fishing captain in charge of his own destiny.

To book a trip with Abie Raymond call or text to 305-775-5197

Abie fishes offshore from Bird marina in North Miami Beach. He also fishes in Biscayne Bay and canals in South Florida for Peacock Bass and other fresh water fish.

Pesca en primavera en el sur de Florida

Por el Dr. Martín Aróstegui

Esta primavera, mi hijo Martini vino de visita y aprovechamos la oportunidad para programar un viaje de pesca con un viejo amigo, el capitán Abie Raymond. Martini y yo pescamos muchas veces a lo largo de los años con el Capitán Bouncer Smith y con su asistente Abie Raymond. Una vez que Bouncer se jubiló, Abie se convirtió en capitán de pesca por su cuenta, especializándose también en pesca en alta mar, en la Bahía de Biscayne y en agua dulce.

Martini y yo nos encontramos con Abie en Bill Bird Marina en North Miami Beach, donde Abie tiene su barco de alta mar. Nuestro plan era pescar los peces pelágicos que viajan por las aguas del sur de Florida en esta época del año. Colocamos nuestras líneas en el área que Abie consideró propicia para encontrar dorados, atunes de aleta negra y tal vez algún pez vela.

Pronto vimos fragatas cazando peces pequeños, lo que suele ser un indicador de peces más grandes en el área. Colocamos dos carnadas en un papalote y dos en líneas planas para poder cubrir ambos lados del barco.

El primer golpe llegó en la línea plana y era un dorado, Martini cogió la caña, alimentó al pez y colocó el anzuelo. El dorado saltó fuera del agua, donde sus colores verdes iridiscentes brillaron a treinta metros del barco. Después de una buena pelea, el pez estaba al lado del bote y Abie lo transportó como todo un experto. El dorado es delicioso para comer, así que nos quedamos con el pescado para llevarlo a casa.

El siguiente ataque se produjo con una carnada de papalote. Cogí la caña y pronto el pez quedó enganchado y tomando mucho sedal. Este pez peleaba de manera diferente que el anterior. Después de una buena pelea, capture un hermoso atún de aleta negra. Los atunes también son muy buenos para comer ya sea cocidos o crudos como sushi o sashimi.

Al final del día, Martini y yo habíamos luchado contra varios atunes, así como contra un pez vela que fue liberado vivo. Nuestro reencuentro con el capitán Abie fue un gran éxito. Fue maravilloso ver al joven que había sido asistente de Bouncer convertirse en un gran capitán de pesca a cargo de su propio destino.

Para reservar un viaje con Abie Raymond llame o envíe un mensaje de texto al 305.775.5197

Abie pesca en alta mar desde Bird Marina en North Miami Beach. También pesca en la Bahía de Biscayne y en los canales del sur de Florida en busca de pavones y otros peces de agua dulce.