By Capt. Nestor Alvisa

As we get into July and August and deeper into Summer. Our air temperature is usually unbearable on most days and our water temperature are very hot. During these months I find myself juggling trips between fishing Flamingo for snook, redfish and tripletail as well as out of Miami, fishing on the reef for snapper and offshore for mahi mostly.

In Flamingo, I like to concentrate my time fishing around the beaches looking for snook and reds cruising the surf to sight fish with jerk baits or swim baits. I will also have my clients blind cast just incase there’s fish sitting on the troughs were they’re not visible.

Just off the beach during this time you can find tripletail free floating and drifting around with the wind and current. Once you spot these fish a small swim bait, artificial imitation shrimp or live shrimp placed near them will do the trick.

On the reef we are anchoring up on a section of a reef, chumming and letting the yellowtail snapper come up to the chum and get comfortable before we start catching them. Once we are ready to catch them silversides, ballyhoo strips or squid chunks will work great.

On our Mahi trips we are mostly running and gunning looking for seaweed patches, birds or debris. Once we find our object that is holding our fish my anglers will pitch out a live pilchard that will more than likely never get turned down by a mahi!