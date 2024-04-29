By Capt. Nestor Alvisa

As we switch gears into summer and both our water temperatures and air temperatures begin to warm up some our fishing in Flamingo heats up too. During the summer months in the park targeting snook and redfish along the Cape Sable and up the Coast is one of my favorite things to do during these months. I like to position the boat up close to shore along the beach and using my Minn Kota Quest Instinct trolling motor to slowly work the shoreline looking for snook cruising the surf while we blind cast for anything siting inside the shoreline and the boat that we can’t see. I like casting swim baits and jerkbaits the best when working the shorelines around cape sable and the coast. This time of the year we also find huge schools of permit still out in the gulf wrecks and springs. A live crab on a small jighead or shrimp pattern artificial will work the best on these fish.