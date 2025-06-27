By Capt. Nestor Alvisa

Hooked on Flamingo Charter

As we get into summer and both our water temperatures and air temperatures begin to warm up some our fishing in Flamingo heats up too. During our summer months targeting snook and redfish along the Cape Sable and up the Coast is one of my favorite things to do during these months. I like to pull the boat up close to shore along cape sable and using my trolling motor to slowly work the shoreline looking for snook cruising the surf while we blind cast for anything siting inside the shoreline and the boat that we can’t see. I like casting swim baits and jerk baits the best when working the shorelines around cape sable and the coast. This time of the year we also find huge schools of permit still out in the gulf wrecks and springs. A live crab on a small jig head or shrimp pattern artificial will work the best on these fish.