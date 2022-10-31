By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

In the past two weeks, I traveled with my wife Roberta to visit family in North Carolina. As I got near Ashville, I started noticing that the trees now had beautiful leaves of many wonderful colors. Bright reds, intense oranges, beautiful yellows and an occasional deep purple brought grace and beauty to the entire landscape. At this time of the year, thousands of people travel to North Carolina to experience the changing of the leaves. As fall gets into full swing, the trees start getting ready to face winter by starting the process of shedding all of their leaves. As this process starts, the trees change the color of the leaves from green to so many beautiful and vibrant colors. This is truly a wonder of nature.

The following photo essay is my tribute to this wonderful process.

El cambio de las hojas una verdadera maravilla de la naturaleza

Por Dr. Martín Aróstegui

En las últimas dos semanas, viajé con mi esposa Roberta para visitar a mi familia en Carolina del Norte. A medida que me acercaba a Ashville, comencé a notar que los árboles ahora tenían hermosas hojas de muchos colores maravillosos. Rojos brillantes, naranjas intensos, hermosos amarillos y algún que otro morado oscuro aportaron gracia y belleza a todo el paisaje. En esta época del año, miles de personas viajan a Carolina del Norte para experimentar el cambio de hojas. A medida que el otoño entra en pleno apogeo, los árboles comienzan a prepararse para enfrentar el invierno al comenzar el proceso de mudar todas sus hojas. A medida que comienza este proceso, los árboles cambian el color de las hojas de verde a muchos colores hermosos y vibrantes. Esto es realmente una maravilla de la naturaleza.

El siguiente ensayo fotográfico es mi tributo a este maravilloso proceso.