By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Photos Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Early this year I found a nest of Great Horned Owls close to my home. I visited this site often in order to photograph the parents and then follow the rapid growth of the chicks. I witnessed the mother always keeping guard of the nest, the father flying around always vigilant of the surrounding area and the chicks raid growth and development. Ten weeks after the chicks hatched, they were already flying and a few days later they were learning to hunt. Soon they will be gone and ready for their new lives. I plan to return next year in order to witness this wonder of nature once again.

The following photo essay is a tribute to these magnificent birds.

El gran búho cornudo

Por Dr. Martín Aróstegui

Fotos Dr. Martín Aróstegui

A principios de este año encontré un nido de búhos cornudos cerca de mi casa. Visité este sitio a menudo para fotografiar a los padres y luego seguir el rápido crecimiento de los polluelos. Vi a la madre siempre vigilando el nido, al padre volando alrededor siempre atento al área circundante y a los polluelos asaltando el crecimiento y desarrollo de los mismos. Diez semanas después de que los polluelos nacieran, ya estaban volando y unos días más tarde estaban aprendiendo a cazar. Pronto se habrán ido volando y estarán listos para sus nuevas vidas. Planeo regresar el próximo año para presenciar esta maravilla de la naturaleza una vez más.

El siguiente ensayo fotográfico es un homenaje a estas magníficas aves.