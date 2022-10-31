By Pat Ford

Way down near the tip of Argentina there’s a lake that once held no fish at all. Some 20+ years ago the owner of this vast area decided to dump some rainbow trout fry into the surrounding ponds and river and as an afterthought put a bunch into the lake. Today that lake is known as Jurassic Lake because it has the highest concentration of giant rainbow trout probably in the world and it is a magical fishery. Recently Marty and Roberta Arostegui joined me for a week at Jurassic Lake Lodge…the only lodge that has access to the mouth of the Barrancoso River, which is surprisingly the only river that flows into the lake. It doesn’t take a lot of imagination to figure out that if you were a giant rainbow trout, you’d be hanging out at the mouth of the river that was continually washing your food into the lake. It’s definitely the place to be!

We began our journey by flying to Buenos Aires and then on to El Calafate where we were transported to a charter flight which took us to the Lodge. After lunch and a briefing, we were headed to the lake shore which is barely a 5 minute walk from our rooms. What we found was amazing. There were hundreds of rainbows trying to make their way up this extremely shallow river to spawn while hundreds more lined up along the shoreline waiting their turn. The weather was brutal compared to what we are used to in Florida…very cold every morning and with winds that reached 60 mph during the days, but it seemed that the bite was actually better when the wind was howling. We used 8 weight fly rods on the lake and 6-7 weights on the river…all with floating lines. We averaged probably 30 releases per angler a day and the rainbows range from 8 to 22 Lbs. Words can’t really describe this amazing, and even the photos don’t do it justice…there’s simply no place like it!

La Magia de Jurassic Lake Lodge

Por Pat Ford

Hacia el sur, en la península de Argentina, hay un lago que anteriormente no tuvo peces. Hace más de 20 años, el dueño de esta vasta área decidió introducir algunos alevines de truchas arcoíris en los estanques y ríos circundantes y, como idea de último momento, puso un montón en el lago. Hoy ese lago es conocido como Jurassic Lake, porque tiene la mayor concentración de truchas arcoíris gigantes probablemente en el mundo y es un pesquero mágico. Recientemente, Marty y Roberta Arostegui se unieron a mí durante una semana en Jurassic Lake Lodge que tiene el único albergue con acceso a la desembocadura del río Barrancoso, que para sorpresa nuestra es el único río que desemboca en el lago. No hace falta mucha imaginación para darse cuenta de que si fueras una trucha arcoíris gigante, estarías pasando el rato en la desembocadura del río que continuamente llevaba tu comida hacia el lago. ¡Definitivamente es el lugar para estar!

Comenzamos nuestro viaje volando a Buenos Aires y luego a El Calafate donde nos transportaron a un vuelo privado que nos llevó al lago. Después del almuerzo y una sesión informativa, nos dirigimos a orillas del lago, que se encuentra a apenas 5 minutos a pie de nuestras habitaciones. Lo que encontramos fue asombroso. Había cientos de truchas arcoíris tratando de abrirse paso por este río extremadamente poco profundo para desovar, mientras cientos más se alineaban a lo largo de la costa esperando su turno. El clima era brutal en comparación a lo que estamos acostumbrados en la Florida: mucho frio cada mañana y con vientos que alcanzaban las 60 mph durante el día, pero parecía que la picada era mejor cuando el viento era fuerte. Usamos cañas de mosca de peso 8 en el lago y peso 6 y 7 en el río. Todas con líneas flotantes. Promediamos probablemente 30 capturas de truchas por pescador por día y el tamaño de las truchas arcoíris oscilaba entre 8 y 22 libras. Las palabras realmente no pueden describir este increíble pesquero e incluso las fotos no le hacen justicia. ¡Simplemente no hay lugar como este!