By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Owls are nocturnal birds of prey that are well adapted to hunt at night and in low light conditions. They have large eyes that provide excellent night vision. Owls also have excellent hearing which helps them with night hunting. Theis feathers have evolved to provide them the ability to fly silently, which is also very helpful in hunting prey.

Owls are carnivorous birds of prey and have diets that consist of insects, small rodents, other small mammals, some birds and small reptiles such as snakes.

Other important anatomical features include large and very sharp talons that allow them to capture and kill prey as well as sharp curved beaks that are very important to tear and eat flesh.

Over the years I have encountered many South Florida owls primarily in the area of Everglades National Park and vicinity. I find owls to be fascinating birds and I try to photograph them every opportunity I have.

The following photo essay is a tribute to South Florida owls.

Los búhos que he encontrado en el sur de Florida

Por Dr. Martín Aróstegui

Los búhos son aves rapaces nocturnas que están bien adaptadas para cazar de noche y en condiciones de poca luz. Tienen ojos grandes que proporcionan una excelente visión nocturna. Los búhos también tienen un oído excelente que les ayuda con la caza nocturna. Sus plumas han evolucionado para proporcionarles la capacidad de volar en silencio, lo que también es muy útil para cazar presas.

Los búhos son aves rapaces carnívoras que se alimentan de insectos, asi como de pequeños roedores y pequeños mamíferos, algunas aves y pequeños reptiles como serpientes.

Otras características anatómicas importantes incluyen garras grandes y muy afiladas que les permiten capturar y matar presas, así como picos afilados y curvos que son muy importantes para desgarrar y comer carne.

A lo largo de los años, me he encontrado con muchos búhos del sur de Florida, principalmente en el área del Parque Nacional Everglades y sus alrededores. En mi opinión considero que los búhos son aves fascinantes y trato de fotografiarlos cada vez que tengo la oportunidad.

Este ensayo fotográfico es un tributo a los búhos del sur de Florida.