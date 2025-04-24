By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

The Everglades is a place of ancient beauty—an endless river of grass, silent cypress domes, and mangrove forests that hum with life. Among its many inhabitants, owls stand as some of the most elusive and captivating. These nocturnal sentinels of the wetlands are masters of adaptation, thriving in an environment that can be both abundant and unforgiving. Over the past few years, I have returned to this vast wilderness time and again, camera in hand, drawn by the challenge of capturing the secretive world of South Florida’s owls.

This photo essay is the result of countless hours spent in the field, searching for and observing these remarkable birds. The Great Horned Owl, with its piercing yellow eyes and formidable presence, commands the treetops as the apex predator of the night. The ethereal Barn Owl glides ghostlike through the darkness, its heart-shaped face a vision of delicate precision. The tiny Eastern Screech Owl, often hidden in plain sight within the bark of trees, reveals itself only to the most patient observer. The Barred Owl, with its deep, resonant calls, adds an eerie soundtrack to the twilight hours. And then there are the Burrowing Owls—charming and expressive, standing sentry at the entrances of their underground homes in open fields and prairies.

Photographing these owls has been both a technical and emotional pursuit. Many of these images were taken in near darkness, demanding an understanding of light, patience, and the ability to embrace the unpredictable. Some moments were fleeting—a Great Horned Owl taking flight just as the first light of dawn touched the sawgrass. Others were intimate—two Burrowing Owls engaging in a playful exchange outside their burrow. Each encounter deepened my appreciation for these creatures and the fragile ecosystem they call home.

Through these photographs, I hope to share not just the visual splendor of the Everglades’ owls, but also a sense of wonder and reverence for their role in this unique landscape. May this collection inspire a greater awareness of their beauty and the importance of protecting the wild spaces where they continue to thrive.

Los Búhos de los Everglades: Un Viaje Fotográfico

Por el Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Los Everglades son un lugar de belleza ancestral: un río interminable de hierba, silenciosas cúpulas de cipreses y manglares vibrantes de vida. Entre sus numerosos habitantes, los búhos se destacan entre los más esquivos y cautivadores. Estos centinelas nocturnos de los humedales son maestros de la adaptación, prosperando en un entorno que puede ser a la vez abundante e implacable. En los últimos años, he regresado a esta vasta naturaleza una y otra vez, cámara en mano, atraído por el reto de capturar el misterioso mundo de los búhos del sur de Florida.

Este ensayo fotográfico es el resultado de incontables horas dedicadas al campo, buscando y observando a estas aves extraordinarias. El Búho Cornudo, con sus penetrantes ojos amarillos y su imponente presencia, domina las copas de los árboles como el máximo depredador de la noche. La etérea Lechuza Común se desliza fantasmalmente por la oscuridad; su rostro en forma de corazón es una visión de delicada precisión. El diminuto búho chillón oriental, a menudo oculto a simple vista entre la corteza de los árboles, solo se revela al observador más paciente. El búho barrado, con sus profundos y resonantes cantos, añade una inquietante banda sonora al crepúsculo. Y luego están los búhos llaneros, encantadores y expresivos, que vigilan las entradas de sus hogares subterráneos en campos abiertos y praderas.

Fotografiar estos búhos ha sido una búsqueda tanto técnica como emocional. Muchas de estas imágenes se tomaron en la más absoluta oscuridad, lo que exigió comprensión de la luz, paciencia y la capacidad de aceptar lo impredecible. Algunos momentos fueron fugaces: un búho cornudo alzando el vuelo justo cuando la primera luz del amanecer rozaba la juncal. Otros fueron íntimos: dos búhos llaneros en un intercambio juguetón fuera de su madriguera. Cada encuentro profundizó mi aprecio por estas criaturas y el frágil ecosistema que habitan. A través de estas fotografías, espero compartir no solo el esplendor visual de los búhos de los Everglades, sino también una sensación de asombro y reverencia por su papel en este paisaje único. Espero que esta colección inspire una mayor conciencia de su belleza y la importancia de proteger los espacios naturales donde continúan prosperando.