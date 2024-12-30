Capt. Nestor Alvisa

As we get into the heart of our wintertime month down here in South Florida my trips are solely focused around Flamingo during this time.

During the month of January and February these are several techniques I’ll use and species I’ll target.

One great option during this time of the year is fishing around Schooner Bank for Spanish mackerel. It’s something that keeps the rods consistently bent and is great for any skill level angler. Once you get to Schooner Bank or any of the banks nearby, drop your anchor or trolling motor to spot lock. Proceed by putting out a chum bag in the water. Then let the current carry your chum for a bit and let the chum bring in the fish. A bucktail jig tipped with shrimp, a side winder or a silver spoon will get the job done and have you hooked up quick.

Another option is fishing the crab buoys along Cape Sable for Tripletail. All we do is simply run from buoy to buoy at a speed and distance you feel comfortable you can see the fish and not spoke them as you drive by. Once you’ve located the tripletail a free lined shrimp will not be turned down!

Lastly the most common thing to do during this time is fish deeper creeks and channels for snook, redfish, black drum and sheepshead. As the water temperature drop during these months these fish will run to these deeper creeks and channels looking for warmer water temperatures. Working a shrimp or any artificial slow on a jighead on the bottom works great.