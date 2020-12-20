By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

In the past 30 years I traveled all over the world in a quest for great fishing adventures. Many times, I have been asked which has been my favorite fishing destination. I actually have had great experiences from many different parts of the world.

It was over twenty years ago that I traveled with my family to Alaska for what turned out to be a great fishing adventure. I will never forget the first time that I witnessed the return of millions of salmon to the streams of their birth in order to spawn and complete their circle of life. Alaska’s majestic mountains, glaciers, streams and lakes provide truly spectacular landscapes that I will never forget.

As the salmon return, so do killer whales, brown bears, eagles and many other wildlife that are there to take advantage of the enormous bounty provided by the returning salmon. I have had the opportunity to witness all of this during my many return visits to this great fishing destination.

My favorite fishing in Alaska is fly fishing for the different species of salmon and also the big rainbow trout that return to the rivers and streams to eat salmon eggs during the spawn.

This year I had to postpone my trip to Alaska due to the pandemic. I do hope that I will be able to return next year after I get vaccinated to prevent getting sick from the corona virus. This indeed has been a very difficult year for everyone. Let’s hope next year is a lot better!

Now I want to share with you some great memories from Alaska.

ALASKA: Mis aventuras de pesca

Por el Dr. Martín Aróstegui

En los últimos 30 años viajé por todo el mundo en busca de grandes aventuras de pesca. Muchas veces me han preguntado cuál ha sido mi destino de pesca favorito. De hecho, he tenido grandes experiencias en diferentes partes del mundo.

Hace más de veinte años que viajé con mi familia a Alaska para lo que resultó ser una gran aventura de pesca. Nunca olvidaré la primera vez que presencié el regreso de millones de salmones a los arroyos donde nacieron para desovar y completar su ciclo de vida. Las majestuosas montañas, glaciares, arroyos y lagos de Alaska brindan paisajes realmente espectaculares que nunca olvidaré.

A medida que regresa el salmón, también lo hacen las orcas, los osos pardos, las águilas y muchos otros animales salvajes que están allí para aprovechar la enorme recompensa que brinda el salmón que regresa. He tenido la oportunidad de presenciar todo esto durante mis numerosas visitas de regreso a este gran destino de pesca.

Mi pesca favorita en Alaska es la pesca con mosca de las diferentes especies de salmón y también de la gran trucha arcoíris que regresa a los ríos y arroyos para comer huevos de salmón, durante el desove.

Este año tuve que posponer mi viaje a Alaska debido a la pandemia. Espero poder regresar el próximo año después de vacunarme para evitar enfermarme por el Corona virus. De hecho, este ha sido un año muy difícil para todos. ¡Esperemos que el próximo año sea mucho mejor!

Ahora quiero compartir con ustedes algunos buenos recuerdos de Alaska.