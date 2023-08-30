By Dr. Martin Aróstegui

Photos: Pat Ford and Dr. Martin Aróstegui

In the heart of Patagonia, Argentina, exists a hidden gem known as Jurassic Lake Lodge, enveloped by the untamed beauty of nature. Our group of intrepid travelers set out on an unforgettable return adventure, drawn by the allure of Lake Strobel’s legendary rainbow trout.

As we arrived at the lodge, we were welcomed by warm smiles and the promise of an extraordinary experience. The vast turquoise lake stretched before us, reflecting the awe-inspiring landscape that surrounded it. Eager to begin our angling expedition, we gathered our fishing gear and set out on foot to explore the hidden fishing spots along the shoreline and adjacent Barrancoso river.

Days turned into nights, and with each sunrise, we ventured to new corners of Lake Strobel, hoping to encounter the fabled trout that lurked beneath the surface. Although the majestic creatures seemed elusive, the thrill of the hunt and the tranquility of the wilderness made every moment special.

One serene morning, as the sun painted the horizon with hues of gold and pink, we decided to hike to a secluded spot along the lake’s edge. The wind whispered softly through the grass, and the scent of fresh earth filled the air. Suddenly, our keen eyes spotted a majestic rainbow trout gracefully gliding near the shore. It was a breathtaking sight, and we marveled at the beauty of this ancient creature. A member of our group cast a fly and very soon the struggle was on until our guide was able to net the wonderful creature. Soon we released it back to this beautiful lake. To us, releasing such a magnificent specimen is very important.

As the days passed, we continued to explore the diverse landscape surrounding Jurassic Lake Lodge. We trekked through the rugged terrain, marveling at the dramatic mountains, and shimmering lake. The wildlife greeted us with curious eyes, as if inviting us to share in their natural paradise.

During the evenings, we gathered around the crackling fireplace at the lodge, exchanging stories of our fishing adventures. Each tale became a treasure, etching lasting memories in our hearts. We formed bonds that transcended the boundaries of language and culture, united by our shared love for nature and the untamed wilderness.

As our time at Jurassic Lake Lodge neared its end, we couldn’t help but feel a sense of gratitude and wonder. Our journey had been more than just a wonderful fishing trip; it was a pilgrimage to a sacred place where nature reigned supreme, untouched by the influence of man.

As we bid farewell to the lodge, we knew we were leaving a piece of our souls behind. Lake Strobel had woven its magic around us again, leaving an indelible mark on our spirits.

Un regreso a Jurassic Lake Lodge

Por Dr. Martín Aróstegui

Fotos: Pat Ford y Dr. Martín Aróstegui

En el corazón de la Patagonia, Argentina, existe una joya escondida conocida como Jurassic Lake Lodge, envuelta por la belleza indómita de la naturaleza. Nuestro grupo de intrépidos viajeros emprendió una inolvidable aventura de regreso, atraídos por el encanto de la legendaria trucha arcoíris del lago Strobel.

Cuando llegamos al albergue, nos recibieron cálidas sonrisas y la promesa de una experiencia extraordinaria. El vasto lago turquesa se extendía ante nosotros, reflejando el impresionante paisaje que lo rodeaba. Ansiosos por comenzar nuestra expedición de pesca con caña, reunimos nuestro equipo de pesca y partimos a pie para explorar los lugares de pesca ocultos a lo largo de la costa y el río Barrancoso adyacente.

Los días se convirtieron en noches y, con cada amanecer, nos aventurábamos a nuevos rincones del lago Strobel, con la esperanza de encontrarnos con la legendaria trucha que acechaba bajo la superficie. Aunque las majestuosas criaturas parecían esquivas, la emoción de la caza y la tranquilidad de la naturaleza hacían que cada momento fuera especial.

Una mañana serena, mientras el sol pintaba el horizonte con tonos dorados y rosados, decidimos caminar hasta un lugar apartado a lo largo de la orilla del lago. El viento susurraba suavemente a través de la hierba y el olor a tierra fresca llenaba el aire. De repente, nuestros agudos ojos vieron una majestuosa trucha arco iris deslizándose con gracia cerca de la orilla. Fue una vista impresionante, y nos maravillamos de la belleza de esta antigua criatura. Un miembro de nuestro grupo lanzó una mosca y muy pronto comenzó la lucha hasta que nuestro guía pudo atrapar a la maravillosa criatura. Pronto la liberamos de nuevo a este hermoso lago. Para nosotros es muy importante liberar un ejemplar tan magnífico.

A medida que pasaban los días, continuamos explorando el paisaje diverso que rodeaba a Jurassic Lake Lodge. Caminamos por el terreno accidentado, maravillándonos de las espectaculares montañas y el lago reluciente. La vida silvestre nos recibió con ojos curiosos, como si nos invitara a compartir su paraíso natural.

Durante las noches, nos reuníamos alrededor de la chimenea crepitante en el albergue, intercambiando historias de nuestras aventuras de pesca. Cada cuento se convirtió en un tesoro, grabando recuerdos duraderos en nuestros corazones. Formamos lazos que trascendieron los límites del idioma y la cultura, unidos por nuestro amor compartido por la naturaleza y la naturaleza salvaje.

A medida que nuestro tiempo en Jurassic Lake Lodge se acercaba a su fin, no pudimos evitar sentir una sensación de gratitud y asombro. Nuestro viaje había sido más que un maravilloso viaje de pesca; fue una peregrinación a un lugar sagrado, donde la naturaleza reinaba suprema, sin ser tocada por la influencia del hombre.

Cuando nos despedimos del albergue, sabíamos que estábamos dejando atrás una parte de nuestras almas. El lago Strobel había vuelto a tejer su magia a nuestro alrededor, dejando una huella imborrable en nuestros espíritus.